This week, I wrote about how I take Ozempic for the express purpose of being svelte, and a few hours later, WeightWatchers announced that it was filing for bankruptcy. You’re welcome. I’m happy to have lived to see the end of the program, which was like Alcoholics Anonymous for overweight people, in that there were weekly meetings to stay accountable, but with an inane points system that never seemed to deliver. Anyway, my piece about Ozempic is what we call in the business a talker: I’ve been interested in all of the comments about my decision, and what it means. It’s like free therapy. Please keep weighing in!

Here’s what else I’ve been chewing on, since, as you know, I don’t chew on much else:

Is Bill Belichick Getting #HeToo-ed?

There’s an entire genre in 17th-century Dutch Golden Age painting dedicated to “unequal lovers,” which shows gnarled older men holding sacks of gold, leering toward their young, pale maidens. It’s a tale as old as time: A cradle robber and a grave robber get together, and everyone else has something to say about it. We can never seem to decide: Who exactly is doing the exploiting? The older man clawing his way back in time via a partner who is half his age? Or the seductress who found a doddering old man to leverage for riches, or at least a designer bag?

Which brings us to the famous, and famously gruff, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend, who has him wrapped around her manicured finger. Her name is Jordon Hudson, she’s a former cheerleader, and she is 24. Belichik is 73, which means he and his girlfriend are 49 years apart. He could be her dad, but he could also be her granddad.