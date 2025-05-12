It feels like a lifetime ago when the Republican Party was in high dudgeon over President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. He had reportedly monetized his family name to drum up business in China and Ukraine, and for his own paintings. For a hot minute, many in the GOP wanted to impeach the 46th president over the whole affair. When the president pardoned his son Hunter in December, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that it was “an abuse and miscarriage of justice.”

The Hunter Biden affair really was a scandal. But these days, it seems like small potatoes.

Look no further than the latest “gift” from the Qatari government, which Trump is reportedly set to accept this week: a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet. This “palace in the sky,” offered to the president by the country that hosts the Muslim Brotherhood, will first be used as Air Force One. Then it will transfer to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation for ownership, according to the proposed arrangement. In other words: It will be a personal gift to the president worth $400 million.