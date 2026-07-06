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KARYN TRUITT's avatar
KARYN TRUITT
just now

Mamdani has absolutely NO business commenting on America in any way, shape or form. If America is so bad, he can go back HOME to his own shithole country.

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KARYN TRUITT's avatar
KARYN TRUITT
5m

Oh, look... Trump pardoned a Republican...

Did he do it with an Autopen??

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