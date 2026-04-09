ANN ARBOR, MI — “Ab-DOOL, Ab-DOOL, Ab-DOOL!”

A lecture hall at the University of Michigan, packed with roughly 600 college students, recent graduates, and Gen-Z activists, erupts into a rhythmic chant.

All eyes lock onto Abdul El-Sayed as he makes his way down the aisle. A goth who hasn’t cracked a smile all night is suddenly beaming. Hundreds of hands slam on the desks in a drumroll that vibrates the floor.

El-Sayed, a 5′8″ weight-lifting enthusiast, leaps onstage wearing skinny jeans. An entourage of livestreamers, handlers, and a security guard trails him.

“How ’bout them Wolverines,” he shouts.

On paper, El-Sayed is behind in the race to become Michigan’s next senator. Some of the latest polls put him in second place in the Democratic primary, about five points behind state senator Mallory McMorrow. But there are four months to go until the votes are cast, and the numbers don’t capture his secret weapon: He’s the only candidate in the race who can generate fanfare like this.