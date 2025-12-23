Businessman Timothy Leiweke was indicted in July for allegedly conspiring to rig the bidding process for a new arena at the University of Texas at Austin. Federal prosecutors threatened to lock him for up to 10 years. “Unfair business practices, like those employed here, make it very difficult for the American people to pursue prosperity like our founders intended,” U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons said at the time.

In December, Leiweke received a “full and unconditional pardon” signed by Donald Trump. The president did not say why he did it, but Leiweke said, “I do not have the words to adequately convey my profound gratitude to President Trump.”