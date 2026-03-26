How does a 21-year-old from Cambridge end up on a U.S. government watch list and living in a Hezbollah-controlled neighborhood of Beirut, making pro-Iran propaganda? That’s the question investigative reporter Jay Solomon set out to solve when he started looking into the disturbing case of Calla Walsh late last year. Her story might not be typical of her generation—thankfully, there aren’t many American teens who become radicalized as fully as Walsh. But the activist’s descent into extremism, and the forces driving it, get at some of the most urgent issues in America today. —The Editors

In the weeks since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint assault on Iran, perhaps no American has more aggressively and publicly rallied behind the Islamic Republic than Calla Walsh. From her new base in Lebanon, the 21-year-old Cambridge-raised activist has taken to social media and left-wing podcasts to incite her fellow countrymen and women to sabotage U.S. and Israeli defense contractors wherever they can find them. On March 3, she mocked four American soldiers killed in an Iranian drone strike, posting: “They all died fighting for fascism, genocide, pedophilia, and cannibalism.” She attached pictures of the dead Americans. In recent days she reposted a list of missile-production sites inside the U.S.

“We have a duty to escalate,” Walsh told her host on the Psychic Militancy podcast last Saturday from Beirut, noting that “lockdowns” of weapons factories and vandalism alone are “not sufficient at this point.”

She added: “And as the genocide and these wars of aggression continue to escalate, much more is demanded of people in the West.”

Walsh looks every part the art-school hipster, with her thick-rimmed glasses and a mop of curly hair. But she’s a chameleon of terror. Five years earlier, as a 16-year-old, Walsh was fawned over by The New York Times for being a young, social media-savvy activist who was helping to shake up the Democratic Party in Massachusetts. But as a monthslong investigation by The Free Press shows, she’s thrown her allegiance squarely behind the Islamic Republic of Iran and its Axis of Resistance, which includes the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. The U.S. government has placed her on a suspicious persons watch list for her expansive dealings with the governments of Cuba and Iran, U.S. officials told me, as well as a spiderweb of U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

Over the past few years, Walsh’s radicalization has played out in real time on X and Instagram. She quickly moved from political organizing for the Democrats to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to conducting guerrilla-style raids on Israeli defense companies in New England, for which she received jail time in 2024. She has regularly called for the assassinations of Israeli officials and their allies in the U.S. and elsewhere.

In October, she formally relocated to Beirut, The Free Press learned, where she has established herself as a regular contributor to Iranian state media, particularly the English-language site of Tehran’s Press TV on which Washington has imposed sanctions. She is actively engaging in propaganda and information-warfare operations on behalf of the Iranian regime and Hezbollah, which is fighting Israeli forces in south Lebanon.

Perhaps no American has more aggressively and publicly rallied behind the Islamic Republic than Calla Walsh. (@CallaWalsh via X)

In early February, Walsh traveled to Iran as part of a regime-backed media delegation aimed at galvanizing international support for the Islamic Republic in the face of the looming U.S. and Israel attacks on the country. She was also there to whitewash Tehran’s January massacre of thousands of protesters by framing the regime as a bulwark against imperial and Zionist aggression.

According to U.S. counterterrorism officials I spoke with, any financial or operational ties Walsh has established with blacklisted organizations—whether in Iran, Cuba, or Lebanon—means she could be indicted for providing material support to proscribed groups. Walsh’s latest trip to Tehran places her in even greater legal jeopardy if she ever returns home.

“I’ve never seen someone who’s done jail time so publicly integrate herself into terrorist infrastructure,” a senior national security official told me. “She’s totally exposed now.”

Walsh’s family in Boston, including her three siblings, have expressed growing alarm about a daughter and sister who just years ago appeared to be an emerging force in Democratic politics. “We love Calla deeply and absolutely,” the family wrote in an emailed statement to me. “And we have serious, fundamental political disagreements with her.” They declined to comment further. Neither Calla Walsh nor her attorney, Jeffrey Odland, responded to multiple requests for comment from The Free Press.

Walsh’s story, in some ways, sounds familiar: a Zoomer who became politically active in the years when Covid-19 raged and nationwide protests subsumed college campuses after George Floyd’s death and Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Walsh has written that she initially embraced activism to combat the climate crisis and America’s racial divide.

But Walsh’s rapid turn toward revolutionary agitation is a cautionary tale about how foreign intelligence services, domestic extremist groups, and political grifters are preying on American youth, counter-extremist experts in the U.S., Europe, and Canada told me. At the age of 17, just months after appearing in The New York Times and authoring a 2021 piece in Teen Vogue on the DSA, Walsh was invited to Cuba by an organization the U.S. government long tied to the Castro regime’s intelligence services. She would go on to make four visits to the island nation between 2022 and 2024.

Her radicalization continued after she dropped out of Canada’s McGill University after only one semester. She began consorting with Fergie Chambers, a self-styled millionaire Marxist organizer and heir to the Cox Communications empire. Her left-wing activism then led her into contact with the information warfare departments of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Marxist organization sanctioned by the U.S. in 1997 for terrorism. With every step, her proclamations grew more radical and extreme.

“I’ve never seen someone who’s done jail time so publicly integrate herself into terrorist infrastructure.”—Senior national security official

Officials tracking Walsh worry her trajectory could mirror those of other female leftists and self-proclaimed revolutionaries who emerged in the 1970s and early ’80s to fight American imperialism and support the Palestinian cause. These include Ulrike Meinhof and Gudrun Ensslin of West Germany’s Red Army Faction; Chicago-born Bernardine Dohrn of the Weather Underground; and Assata Shakur, a Black Panther who found exile in Cuba after murdering a New Jersey state trooper. Some counterterrorism officials nicknamed Walsh “The Little Drummer Girl,” a reference to the female protagonist in the 1983 John le Carré novel who is brainwashed by Israeli spies into carrying bombs for Palestinian terrorists.

Things didn’t end well for most of these women. Meinhof and Ensslin committed suicide in a German prison, while Dohrn and Shakur spent years on the run and in hiding.

Experts in radicalization told me they fear Walsh may already be at the point of no return.

“To understand her is much easier than to get her off her path, because we don’t have the power to change her realities, her experiences,” Arie Kruglanski, a professor of psychology at the University of Maryland and expert on extremism, told me. “She’s extremely strong on this quest for significance, and all that she does is a way of getting this significance.”

Calla Walsh grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the liberal university town on the Charles River sometimes referred to by locals as the People’s Republic of Cambridge.

Her parents are members of Cambridge’s literati. Her father, Chris Walsh, is an associate professor of English at Boston University, and her mother, Mary Sullivan Walsh, teaches fiction writing at Harvard’s Extension and Summer Schools. Chris was a longtime secretary and teaching assistant to the Nobel Prize–winning author Saul Bellow, who spent his last 12 years in Boston. Mary writes novels for young teens.

Walsh said she’d regularly engage in intense political debates with her family on the evils of capitalism and inherent and pervasive racism inside the U.S. law enforcement system. “I think, generally, I’m able to persuade them on issues. Like they vote how I tell them to vote,” she told the Boston magazine writer Tom McGrath in a 2021 interview, a tape of which he shared with me. “They support the candidates because they know I follow closely.”

Walsh studied at two elite Boston preparatory schools, Shady Hill and Winsor, and quickly became a sort of local star for her politicking. At 15, she helped mobilize thousands of young Bostonians to take part in an international Climate Strike at City Hall, and at 17 was one of the youngest delegates at the Democratic Socialist of America’s National Convention.

“To understand her is much easier than to get her off her path, because we don’t have the power to change her realities, her experiences.”—Arie Kruglanski, professor of psychology

At one point, in 2022, her younger sister, Cece, was asked by the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School to write an essay exploring both the positive and negative aspects of colonial rule. Walsh would have none of it.

She took to social media to slam the school in a screed that was eventually republished in national media outlets, including the New York Post. “Forcing students into the mental exercise of justifying/rationalizing genocide because of its supposed ‘positive effects’ itself perpetuates genocide and indoctrinates them into supporting an imperial war machine,” Walsh wrote on X.

Cambridge classmates say they were in awe of Walsh’s rising notoriety and that seeing her at high school parties was like spotting a celebrity.

McGrath remembers Walsh as an extraordinary mix between a battle-hardened political operative and a typical energetic and precocious teenager. “The rhythms of her speech are the same as any 16-year-old,” he told me. “But then there’s what she’s talking about, which is so different from what a typical 16-year-old talks about.”

It was Senator Ed Markey’s 2020 reelection bid that elevated Walsh’s profile nationally. Polls showed the septuagenarian trailing the 39-year-old Joe Kennedy III by as many as 16 points. The age gap and the Kennedy mystique appeared to many pollsters as too much for Markey to overcome.

Walsh and a network of hundreds of young, progressive online activists, who became known as the Markeyverse, changed the course of the race. They used social media to mobilize young voters, casting Markey as the leading Democrat fighting climate change and corporate corruption. Kennedy, in contrast, was portrayed as the scion of an entrenched political dynasty who was beholden to business interests and the Washington establishment.

A platinum blonde Walsh canvassed Boston neighborhoods in a Green New Deal T-shirt and face mask. Markey won the 2020 Democratic primary by 11 points and praised Walsh and her allies. Glowing profiles appeared in The New York Times and Boston magazine. “It’s a movement fueled by young people who are not afraid to raise their voices or make enemies,” Markey said after the vote. “This is a tribute to those young people and to their vision. They will save us if we trust them.”

Calla Walsh (right) canvassed Boston neighborhoods in a Green New Deal T-shirt and face mask on behalf of Senator Ed Markey in 2020. (Philip Keith/ The New York Times /Redux)

But Walsh’s infatuation with American electoral politics ended almost as soon as it began.

Just two months after Markey’s reelection, Walsh was protesting outside his Boston office. She partnered in July 2021 with two far-left organizations, CodePink and The People’s Forum, to attack the senator for backing a bill to increase the Pentagon’s spending in East Asia. Both activist groups are led by Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans, a couple that the U.S. government and Congress are investigating for their suspected ties to Chinese intelligence services; Singham made hundreds of millions of dollars in China and served as a strategic technical consultant for the state telecommunications company, Huawei, which is on a U.S. government blacklist. (The couple deny having ties to Chinese intelligence.)

Walsh also charged that she was sexually groomed and manipulated during her stint in Democratic politics, adding to her disillusionment with the party. In 2022, she posted a long #MeToo account that alleged a 27-year-old campaign field director in Massachusetts had sexually explicit conversations during a yearlong relationship that started during the Covid lockdown when she was just 16. Walsh wrote: “Most of our relationship was online, consisting of frequent sexting and me sending him nudes. We had several physical encounters, but we never had sex. (We often talked about planning to, on my 18th birthday.)”

In many ways, Walsh’s note isn’t just a formal farewell to her nascent political career—it’s a farewell to a former life: “In a field like professional politics, where labor, especially youth labor, is so intensely exploited, it is not surprising that so many of us become victims of sexual exploitation too.”

During the 1980s and early ’90s, Jose “Pepe” Cohen worked as an officer for Cuban intelligence and passed on secret information to the Central Intelligence Agency before defecting to Florida in 1994. Cohen told me Walsh was the perfect candidate for communist indoctrination: Cuban state organizations specifically covet Western teenagers and twentysomethings with strong political connections and convictions that could advance Havana’s interests. In Walsh, Cuba saw a goldmine: She had demonstrated elite media and communications skills during her electoral campaigning. And her online postings documented years of work for senior Democrats, including Markey and Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom a puckish, teenage Walsh was photographed embracing during the 2020 presidential campaign. Sure enough, the Cuban government invited her to the island nation in April 2022, when she was 17. It was the first of four pilgrimages she would eventually make.

“Everyone who’s invited to Cuba on these brigades is closely vetted by Cuba’s intelligence services, even before they arrive in Havana,” Cohen said. “Everything these people do from then on inside the U.S. should be considered as suspect.”

She arrived in the humid spring with over a thousand other Brigadistas. They’d come from as far as South Africa and Argentina to take part in May Day celebrations staged by the country’s Communist regime. She has described her maiden three-week stay in Cuba, both in writings and on podcasts, in transcendental terms.

“I had started to unlearn a lot of the imperialist propaganda that I realized I’d been absorbing my entire life,” Walsh told a progressive Boston-area church in late 2022, many of whose congregants also participated in Brigadista trips to Cuba.

The trip was organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, which is known by its Spanish acronym, ICAP. Cohen and a number of U.S. officials I talked to said that ICAP is closely enmeshed in Cuba’s intelligence agencies and has been actively recruiting foreign agents and government propagandists for decades. A 2012 CIA report concluded that ICAP “provided Cuban intelligence services with a registry of aliens who might prove useful . . . for mobilizing foreign nationals in demonstrations against the policies of their own governments.”

In Cuba, Walsh mingled with other young leftists and revolutionary thinkers, including leaders of Neville Roy Singham’s vast U.S. network and Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip; some of them were members of the PFLP, a radical Palestinian-Marxist organization that gained fame in the 1970s for hijacking Western airplanes.

ICAP and other Cuban agencies wooed Walsh by touting the victories of the Castro revolution and the importance of the West’s youth in combating imperialism. In her writings and photos, Walsh describes visiting polling stations during local elections in rural Cuba and hospitals providing free healthcare—all superior, in her eyes, to comparative U.S. facilities. She helped harvest sugarcane with local farmers, and visited shrines honoring Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. Particularly memorable, Walsh said, were meetings with the top echelon of Cuba’s leadership, including President Miguel Díaz-Canel—heady stuff for an American teenager.

“Coming from the fundamentally undemocratic U.S. Empire, it was the first time for many to see a functional electoral system in which the masses actually participate and the majority truly rules,” Walsh wrote in December 2022 after returning from a second trip to Cuba to observe municipal elections. “Some believe ridiculous anti-communist propaganda claiming that Cuba is staging its elections or paying actors to tell us lies.”

ICAP and other Cuban agencies wooed Walsh by touting the victories of the Castro revolution.

When she returned to the U.S. from these trips, Walsh and her comrades would often be met by airport security and law enforcement and grilled on the purpose of their Caribbean travels. (Yesterday, at least 20 U.S. activists were detained at the Miami International Airport after participating in the Nuestra América Convoy that was organized, in part, by ICAP. Leading U.S. social media influencers like Hasan Piker traveled to Cuba as part of the convoy to protest the American trade embargo on the Communist state.)

Back in the U.S., Walsh quickly made good on the Cubans’ investment in her. By 2023, at age 18, she had become the co-chairman of the National Network on Cuba, an umbrella organization of nearly 60 American groups that seek closer ties with Havana. She relentlessly lobbied for the end of the American blockade on Cuba, through her writings and public appearances, and criticized what she described as U.S.-sanctioned terrorism targeting the country’s Communist regime.

At a policy roundtable at a progressive think tank in early 2023, Walsh jointly spoke with Havana’s No. 2 diplomat at its Washington embassy, Alejandro García Del Toro, on the need for the U.S. to lift Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. “The U.S. people have really made their voices loud and clear that Cuba is not a terrorist state,” she proclaimed, “and that, in fact, we should be ending this U.S. economic terrorism towards Cuba.”

Walsh’s indoctrination, and her journey from merely thinking about revolution to acting on it, took a dramatic turn in the fall of 2023 when she met the then–38-year-old Fergie Chambers.

A committed Marxist since his early teens and married to the daughter of the renowned New York painter and filmmaker Julian Schnabel, Chambers was the personification of radical chic. The Cox family’s black sheep often donned a blue Chairman Mao cap and his left thigh was tattooed with images of the Chinese leader and Joseph Stalin. He vowed to use his $250 million inheritance to foment revolutionary change in the U.S.

Chambers drew headlines in early 2023 by spearheading a campaign to shut down a proposed $185 million police training center in Atlanta. The facility had been championed by members of his family, who preside over an empire said to be worth $27 billion. By the fall of that year, he had relocated to the mountainous Berkshires region of New England and constructed a sprawling 300-acre compound near Alford, Massachusetts. It served as both a martial arts dojo and a command center for far-left activists he called the Berkshire Communists. He installed himself as general secretary.

People who encountered Chambers and his followers in the Berkshires told me the operation had a distinctly Manson Family quality to it.

Chambers told The Free Press’s Suzy Weiss, who visited the compound that fall, that he was building a “liberatory training space” that was “free for working-class people and permanently closed to cops, active military, landlords, and capitalists.”

Pictures of the Alford facility show Chambers and others practicing martial arts under a red banner emblazoned with the face of Vladimir Lenin. Flags of China, North Korea, and other communist countries ring the fighting mat. The Berkshire Communists said the People’s Gym was designed “to heal and repair bodies and minds after a lifetime of exploitation by the capitalist class.”

People who encountered Chambers and his followers in the Berkshires told me the operation had a distinctly Manson Family quality to it. Young hangers-on and party members frequented, or lived, at the Massachusetts site, and Chambers used his millions to subsidize their living expenses. Rumors spread of rampant drug use and paramilitary training. Walsh was one of a dozen or so women, ranging from their late teens to their early 30s, who joined Chambers’ movement. She was, at that point, 18 years old.

“The last thing Calla needed, when she was clearly on the road to radicalization, was to be put in touch with Fergie,” said one activist who had a falling out with Chambers. (He asked that I not use his name, fearing retribution by Chambers and his followers.) “I think everyone who’s met him thinks he’s a sociopath.”

Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel supercharged Chambers’ operation. In the days after the massacre, the millionaire and his comrades streamed into the nearby towns of Alford, Great Barrington, and Pittsfield to rally behind the Palestinian terrorist organization. They raised signs that read: “End all U.S. aid to Israel” and “Israel and USA = Terrorists.” This militancy stunned many in the largely liberal farming community.

“The last thing Calla needed, when she was clearly on the road to radicalization, was to be put in touch with Fergie,” said one activist.

“There was a sense of fear,” said Shaw Israel Izikson, who interviewed Chambers as managing editor of The Berkshire Edge, adding that Chambers was posting antisemitic rhetoric on Instagram, too. In one November 7 diatribe, Chambers warned: “We need to start making people who support Israel actually afraid to go out in public.”

Walsh, meanwhile, sprung into action, co-founding with Chambers an anti-Israel activist group called Palestine Action US, inspired by a UK NGO with the same name. The British organization, which London designated a terrorist entity last year, specialized in sabotaging Israeli and European companies that supply weapons and high tech to the Israeli Defense Forces. The activists particularly focused on Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest defense contractor. Palestine Action UK shares an “underground manual” for conducting sabotage actions with anti-Israel and radical groups in other countries.

On October 30, Walsh helped mobilize an assault replete with smoke pellets and egg-throwing on Elbit’s research and development facility in her hometown of Cambridge. Chambers, Walsh, and a third Berkshires Communist, Paige Belanger, 32, were photographed chained to the Elbit entrance.

They soon moved on to a far more ambitious operation targeting Elbit Systems at its manufacturing and engineering facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

On the morning of November 20, Walsh, Belanger, and two other women descended on the facility just as Elbit’s 650 workers were starting their workday. Walsh and two of her comrades scaled a ladder to the roof of the facility and began attacking skylights and a ventilation system with hammers, while dumping red paint on the front sign of the building and scrawling anti-Israeli graffiti. They posted photos to Instagram of the three of them standing on the roof in their balaclavas.

“As long as we allow Elbit to operate in our communities, every one of us has blood on our hands,” Palestine Action posted on its social media account as the operation played out. Police estimated the assault caused nearly $1 million in damage.

New Hampshire political leaders and law enforcement officials were stunned by both the sophistication and severity of the Palestine Action attack. Walsh and her accomplices were charged with riot, burglary, falsifying documents, property damage, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. The FBI also launched a probe into whether Palestine Action US may have received outside support.

Calla Walsh is photographed during her October 30, 2023, arrest. (Merrimack Police Department)

Current and former U.S. law enforcement officials I interviewed believe Walsh and Chambers may have received paramilitary and intelligence schooling during overseas trips. Chambers regularly visited Russia as a traveling journalist to cover the Ukraine war and has repeatedly offered praise for Vladimir Putin.

“The fact that she’s in and out of Cuba, she’s meeting with bad people down there,” said Peter Panuccio, a former New York Police Department detective who spent decades investigating domestic terrorist groups. “Look where she’s at now. She just keeps upping her game.”

Ultimately, Walsh and her co-defendants pleaded guilty in November 2024 to reduced charges that netted them just two months in a New Hampshire prison. The four were required to help compensate Elbit for damages and commit to ceasing their actions against the Israeli company. It’s a clause Walsh’s recent online incitement appears to be violating.

New Hampshire attorney general John Formella touted the agreement as striking a “balance” between making Elbit financially whole and punishing the group, which became known as the Merrimack Four. But Republicans lawmakers in New Hampshire said the deal was far too lenient. “I think they got off too easy,” state Rep. Jeanine Notter told NHJournal. “Terrorizing people should have a stiffer sentence than 60 days in jail.”

Walsh showed no signs of contrition. At her sentencing hearing, she shouted “Free Palestine” to a courtroom filled with her parents and keffiyeh-wearing supporters, before heading off to jail. After her release in early 2025, she immediately resumed her political activism and public exhortations for militant revolution. She posted a photo of herself last February in which she appeared to be getting arms training at an undisclosed rural location. Soon after, she traveled to New York to support the anti-Israel encampments at Columbia University, posting a photo of the “liberated zone” tied to an anti-Israel slogan: “The scum of nations and pigs of the Earth.”

While Chambers has gone somewhat off the radar (he fled to Tunisia in 2024 and converted to Islam before settling in Ireland), Walsh has become more extreme, engaging in online incitement and even calling for political assassinations.

Last May, after Elias Rodriguez, a radical who associated with some of the same organizations as Walsh, gunned down two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C., Walsh immediately established a “Free Elias Rodriguez Organizing Committee.”

“Elias Rodriguez’s act was fully justified, at that place where legal and moral duties meet,” Walsh posted after the assassinations. International law, she added, “establishes a duty to take action to stop genocide, including the use of violence to do so.”

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the opening salvo of the countries’ all-out war against the Islamic Republic. Walsh publicly called for vengeance. “The only real justice for Imam Khamenei and for all the martyrs will be the total and complete dismantling of the U.S. and ‘Israel,’ ” she wrote on X. “Anything less is a capitulation.”

Walsh’s infatuation with Iran’s theocratic rulers goes back to at least last August, when she flew to Tehran, adorned in an Islamic headscarf, to take part in a government-backed media tour in the wake of Washington and Jerusalem’s 12-day war in June. She toured government media offices, security installations, and civilian areas hit by the U.S. and Israeli air strikes. Tehran also provided Walsh access to a strategic military facility that displayed the missile and drone capabilities of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. From a podium at the site, she chanted the Islamic Republic’s decades-old mantra of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in a performance that went viral on social media.

Calla Walsh films a video for the Tehran Aerospace Exhibition Center. (Screen grab via Sobh Media Festival)

Former Iranian government officials I interviewed told me Tehran’s intelligence services carefully choose which activists and journalists they invite to Iran as part of these media tours, and oversee and monitor virtually every activity in which their Western guests participate. It’s truly a stage-managed affair. “All visas should be approved by the minister of intelligence,” Mohsen Sazegara, an exiled former senior Iranian official and one of the founders of the IRGC, told me.

American intelligence officials are not only concerned that Walsh is an active participant in this information warfare, but that she has also appeared to pledge to use her considerable social media acumen to aid the Axis of Resistance going forward. “We have to continue to get our word out there,” Walsh told an Iranian talk show host while in Tehran last summer. “And we also need to be creative with how we disseminate ideas, because increasingly the censorship is only going to get worse.”

Walsh’s new role as Tehran’s Gen Z propagandist has her regularly appearing on Iranian state media with other outcasts from Europe and North America. In December, Walsh was a guest on a Press TV show called Palestine Declassified, with two Britons who have been banished from UK politics and academia in recent years for antisemitism. She set up a camera from her Beirut apartment to tape the show and extol the military prowess of the late Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, whom the U.S. assassinated in a 2020 drone strike.

In February, when Walsh returned to Iran, she provided an American face to spread the message that it was the CIA and the Israeli spy service, Mossad—not the Iranian government—that massacred thousands of Iranians during the prior month’s uprising. (The United Nation’s special rapporteur on Iran estimated the number could be over 20,000.) “The fact of the matter is police in Iran are defending the revolution and are defending their government from U.S. and Zionist-backed regime change,” she said on Press TV.

Calla Walsh speaks on Press TV. (PressTVChannel/Instagram)

Yet people who’ve met Calla Walsh in Lebanon say there’s a disconnect between her radical on-camera persona and the person she appears to be over a cup of coffee. This modern-day Little Drummer Girl exudes a peaceful confidence and genuine smile when outlining her political beliefs and philosophies. She often wears blue jeans and halter tops in Beirut, not an Islamic headscarf.

When Walsh isn’t working or reporting in Beirut, she’s taking classes in biology and mathematics at the Lebanese American University in West Beirut. She’s said to be enraptured by Lebanese culture and cuisine and crisscrosses town on the back of a motorcycle taxi. She also continues to coach her siblings back in Cambridge by phone on the importance and heroism of the Iranian “resistance,” she told the Psychic Militancy podcast last weekend.

One person who’s met Walsh joked that this dissonance either means she’s a great actress or a sociopath who’s mirroring the 1970s militants she admires.

Experts in extremism tell me they’re deeply worried that the American is now too far gone. In recent weeks, she’s crisscrossed the Middle East in support of the Axis of Resistance, placing her in the range of American and Israeli bombs and fighter jets, whether in Tehran or south Lebanon.

“She’s a true believer. It’s over after that, because you’ll do anything for your cause,” said Mubin Shaikh. He was a jihadist in Pakistan and Syria before going through a deradicalization program in Canada and emerging as one of his country’s top counterterrorism experts. “Martyrdom? Don’t think that’s off the table.”

Walsh remains unbowed in her alliance with the Axis of Resistance. She says she has already made peace with the fact that she’s likely to remain exiled from the people and organizations who nurtured her. And she may never come home.

“For a lot of people, their political organizing is like a social club, and it’s their social life. And so, leaving it means leaving all your friends behind,” she told the Press TV show Attrition, in late December. “And that’s why I see a lot of people stuck in these organizations. And so, yeah, like people are gonna hate. But history will absolve me.”

Watch Rafaela Siewert interview Jay Solomon about his investigation below: