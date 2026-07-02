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Nikki R. Haley
Nikki R. Haley served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (2017–2018) and governor of South Carolina (2011–2017), and is the Walter P. Stern chair at Hudson Institute.
Tags:
Conservatism
History
America
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