The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
47
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Sharon Core's avatar
Sharon Core
3m

Please stop it with the headlines leading with “Why.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
4m

The shutdown over healthcare is political theater

Read Dutch Rojas one - who should be hired by Congress to undo the damage and corruption BzoTH parties have enacted on health care delivery in America

“It makes for great drama. And more PAC checks, it does not make for great policy clarity.

Here’s the actual situation:

Most Americans are not touched by the current healthcare fight in Washington.

Not Medicare.

Not Medicaid.

Not self-funded employer plans.

Not TriCare or CHAMPUS.

Not workers’ comp.

The only group affected?

People buying ACA marketplace plans with the temporary COVID-era subsidies that were expanded during the pandemic and extended twice.

That’s the debate on the Hill:

Should temporary pandemic subsidies become permanent policy?

This isn’t “taking healthcare away.”

It’s not “new coverage programs.”

It’s a decision about whether emergency relief from 2021 should be locked in forever.

But I understand, “Arguing Over Temporary Subsidy Policy Details” doesn’t fit neatly into a dramatic video.

What we need is transparency,

not theatrics.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice