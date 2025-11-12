For some time now, I’ve been hearing from conservative friends who teach in high schools and universities that antisemitism and white nationalism are on the rise among their white male students. More recently, conservatives in Washington, D.C., have been saying to me that the influence of neo-Nazi Holocaust-denying livestreamer Nick Fuentes has taken off among Gen Z Congressional and administration staffers. One older insider put the number of Fuentes fans and fellow travelers, so-called Groypers, in these Washington circles at “30 to 40 percent.”

Huge if true, as the kids say. Last week, I went to Washington for a few days on business, and had a number of conversations with Zoomer conservatives about the issue. I asked them about the scale of the Groyper problem in light of the controversy raging over Tucker Carlson’s softball October 27 interview with Fuentes, and the subsequent storm around Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, who rose to defend Carlson and has had no end of trouble since then.

Here’s the bad news: It’s worse than I thought. And nobody knows what to do about it.