Woke Capitalism Is Out. Based Capitalism Is In.
From beef tallow fries to Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouches, politics and business are mixing in strange new ways.
Upgrade to Listen
7
In February 2024, in the waning days of what people now call woke capitalism, I stumbled into a Target on my way home from a bar. There was a sprawling Black History Month display in the front of the store. Front and center was a hoodie emblazoned with the words:
BLACK
ALL DAY
EVERY DAY.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In