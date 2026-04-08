It’s Wednesday, April 8. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why coders are losing it. Why aging pundits are trying to impress the kids. Why the Strait of Hormuz is so essential. And much more.
But first: Is the war in Iran actually over?
President Donald Trump began Tuesday by saying a “whole civilization” would “die tonight, never to be brought back again.” He promised massive strikes against civilian infrastructure in Iran unless there was some sort of diplomatic breakthrough before his 8 p.m. deadline.
The world held its breath. And then, some 90 minutes before the attacks were set to begin, Trump announced that the U.S. had “received a 10-point proposal from Iran,” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” Trump and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. And the president said the Strait of Hormuz, effectively blockaded by the Iranian regime since the start of the conflict, would reopen in some form in the meantime.
While it’s only a temporary truce, the announcement at least delayed the thunderous American attack Trump had threatened—which could have pummeled Iran’s long-suffering civilians. Some might see it as a cop-out, but as Eli Lake argues today, Trump has delivered a great victory for the U.S. Read the whole piece here.
However, it’s unclear whether the deal will last two weeks. Iran’s foreign minister stated that “safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations”—caveats with implications that aren’t immediately clear. Plus, Iranian missiles and drones continued to attack Israeli and Arab targets after the deal was announced.
As Aaron MacLean writes today: “If the ceasefire doesn’t lead down the path toward diplomacy, or surrender, or Trump simply losing heart and moving on, we will be back in the standoff that gripped the world on Tuesday.” Read the full piece here:
But how are everyday Iranians responding to the ceasefire? Veteran foreign correspondent Amy Kellogg was on the phone with a friend in Iran when the news broke—and he wasn’t thrilled by what he sees as a lifeline for the regime. “They will spend the next two weeks making missiles. More to shoot at the Gulf and everywhere else,” he said. As for the regime’s supporters: “They are already out in the streets celebrating.” Read Amy’s report full here:
It’s a new day in the Middle East. Now let’s see if it lasts.
—The Editors
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Trump announced that the U.S. had “received a 10-point proposal from Iran,” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” I mean I know you have to start negotiations somewhere, but Jesus Christ......talk about a dog with fleas.
1. Ensure that Iran will not be subjected to another attack.
2. Bring about a permanent end to the war, not just a temporary ceasefire.
3. Stop Israeli attacks in Lebanon.
4. Remove all American sanctions imposed on Iran.
5. End all regional conflicts with Iran's allies.
6. Reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
7. Impose a fee of two million dollars on every ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
8. Share the revenue from this fee with the Sultanate of Oman.
9. Establish rules for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
10. Use the revenue from passage through the Strait of Hormuz for reconstruction purposes, instead of compensation.
Meanwhile Mark Levin, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Larry Loomer after hearing they may not get their ground war afterall. https://x.com/Evans_Wroten/status/2041828068101173343?s=20
It will be interesting to see what actually happens with the Strait. The UK hosted a military planning meeting yesterday about keeping the Strait open in the event of a ceasefire. 30 countries attended. https://x.com/DefenceHQ/status/2041563728198455305
Starmer is also going to the Gulf states today. (I know, I know but the rest of the world needs to do something about keeping this waterway open).
Oman has said that it intends to honour its treaties and not charge tolls. https://x.com/AJABreaking/status/2041795191141453840
It is going to take sometime for a work round but that work round will come. The two week pause gives hope.
The internet remains out in Iran and so it is difficult to say what is really happening there except the regime is terrified of its people.
ANd the Wireless festival has been cancelled after Mahmood refused to allow Ye West a visa. Perhaps the festival organizer should have gone for a different headliner, one who did not suffer from such high profile antisemitism. https://www.thetimes.com/culture/music/article/kanye-west-wireless-festival-news-xdpggrh3b or https://archive.ph/JWxXe