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Evans W's avatar
Evans W
2m

Trump announced that the U.S. had “received a 10-point proposal from Iran,” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” I mean I know you have to start negotiations somewhere, but Jesus Christ......talk about a dog with fleas.

1. Ensure that Iran will not be subjected to another attack.

2. Bring about a permanent end to the war, not just a temporary ceasefire.

3. Stop Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

4. Remove all American sanctions imposed on Iran.

5. End all regional conflicts with Iran's allies.

6. Reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

7. Impose a fee of two million dollars on every ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

8. Share the revenue from this fee with the Sultanate of Oman.

9. Establish rules for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

10. Use the revenue from passage through the Strait of Hormuz for reconstruction purposes, instead of compensation.

Meanwhile Mark Levin, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Larry Loomer after hearing they may not get their ground war afterall. https://x.com/Evans_Wroten/status/2041828068101173343?s=20

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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
17m

It will be interesting to see what actually happens with the Strait. The UK hosted a military planning meeting yesterday about keeping the Strait open in the event of a ceasefire. 30 countries attended. https://x.com/DefenceHQ/status/2041563728198455305

Starmer is also going to the Gulf states today. (I know, I know but the rest of the world needs to do something about keeping this waterway open).

Oman has said that it intends to honour its treaties and not charge tolls. https://x.com/AJABreaking/status/2041795191141453840

It is going to take sometime for a work round but that work round will come. The two week pause gives hope.

The internet remains out in Iran and so it is difficult to say what is really happening there except the regime is terrified of its people.

ANd the Wireless festival has been cancelled after Mahmood refused to allow Ye West a visa. Perhaps the festival organizer should have gone for a different headliner, one who did not suffer from such high profile antisemitism. https://www.thetimes.com/culture/music/article/kanye-west-wireless-festival-news-xdpggrh3b or https://archive.ph/JWxXe

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