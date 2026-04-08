President Donald Trump just saved his war in Iran. On Tuesday evening, he announced that the planned bombing of Iran’s power plants and bridges would be called off for at least two weeks after the regime’s envoys had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Phew. While this is only a ceasefire, we just stepped back from the abyss. Trump, who had grown frustrated with the closure of the critical Persian Gulf waterway, threatened to escalate over the past week. On Sunday he set a 48-hour deadline for Iran to open the Strait or face devastating consequences. On Tuesday morning, he posted a chilling warning on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Now that Trump has postponed his threat to end Iranian civilization, America has won twice. First, the Iranians agreed to end their attacks on shipping through the Strait if the U.S.-Israeli military campaign stopped, according to a statement from Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi. That will greatly diminish the prospect of an oil shock and help keep markets calm. More importantly, Trump will not go forward with an insane atrocity against the people he promised to liberate.