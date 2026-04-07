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Is the Strait of Hormuz Closed Forever? with Sal Mercogliano
Aaron MacLean
58M
The maritime history and shipping expert explains the way that maritime traffic remains at the center of the global economy, and how it ought to remain at the center of America’s strategic calculus.
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Sal Mercogliano, associate professor of history at Campbell University and host of the What’s Going on with Shipping YouTube channel, joins School of War to discuss the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the complexities of navigating the Strait under normal and elevated circumstances. The conversation looks at the impact of the …

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran
Economics

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