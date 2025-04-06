Playback speed
WATCH: Bari Weiss and Tyler Cowen on Tariffs, AI, China, and More
Bari Weiss
38M
Our new columnist reveals his thoughts on what ‘Liberation Day’ means for the American consumer and the world.

If you’re still reeling from “Liberation Day”—when Trump imposed the most drastic tariff policies in a generation—you aren’t alone.

Economists warned of a swift end to globalization. The stock market had its single worst day since the Covid-19 pandemic. Our allies started to wonder what an end to free trade would look like. And American consumers worried about what tariffs mean for their stock portfolios—and their taste for foreign goods.

There’s a lot to take in. Here to make sense of it all is economist Tyler Cowen, who officially joined The Free Press as a columnist last week, and not a moment too soon.

Last Thursday, he joined me for a subscriber-only livestream to talk about all things tariff—and to take questions from the thousands of listeners who tuned in. Our talk was recorded, so now paid subscribers can click to enjoy every moment. In typical Tyler style, no topic was off limits, with him responding to questions like:

Did the Trump administration actually use AI to generate their seemingly random tariff rates?

Is there a reason Trump slapped big tariffs on Taiwan and Vietnam—two countries needed to counter China’s global influence?

And why did Tyler call Trump’s tariffs an “assault on the American consumer and voter”?

