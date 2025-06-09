If you’ve been reading The Free Press for a while, you already know the name Coleman Hughes.

Coleman is one of the most intellectually rigorous and morally clear thinkers writing today. The thornier the topic—race; diversity, equity, and inclusion; assisted death; the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—the clearer his thinking seems to be. And in an era full of hot takes and hot air, Coleman always keeps a cool head. Nothing made that more apparent than his viral appearance on The View.

Did we mention he’s a Juilliard-trained jazz trombonist? And the author of an important book called The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America? And somehow he’s not yet 30.

All of this has made his podcast, Conversations with Coleman, essential listening. And it’s why we are so thrilled to relaunch it under the Free Press banner today.

To kick things off, Coleman turned the mic on yours truly. In episode 1, we talk about everything from God to criticism of The Free Press.

You can listen to the first episode here.

And don’t forget to follow Conversations on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or wherever you get your shows. New episodes drop every Monday.

Trust me, you won’t want to miss any of them.

