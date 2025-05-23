The Murders in D.C.—and the Roots of the Global Intifada

The historian Jeffrey Herf and I sat down to discuss this week’s attack in Washington, D.C., in which two Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot to death outside of the Jewish museum. The alleged assailant had earlier been affiliated with a Marxist group that glorified Hamas. According to charges filed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro, he told witnesses at the scene that he murdered Lischinsky and Milgrim “for Gaza.”

Jeffrey Herf has written extensively on modern Germany and antisemitism. His most recent book is Three Faces of Antisemitism—the antisemitism of the far right, the far left, and the Islamists. I asked Herf about the strange alliance between leftists and Islamists, how some leftists have made common cause with Hamas, and how hateful rhetoric on campus in the aftermath of October 7 may have contributed to this week’s horrific violence.

