WATCH: Is Trump Breaking the Law? A Conversation with Jed Rubenfeld, Lawrence Lessig, and Jonathan Adler.

On Monday, The Free Press published a range of views from seven constitutional law experts on the question: Is the Trump administration acting lawlessly? The experts we spoke to—lawyers, judges, and scholars from across the political spectrum—all shared the view that the president is violating the limits of his executive power.

The piece drew a strong reaction from readers, so we decided to invite our subscribers to take part in a deeper livestream discussion.

Law professors Lawrence Lessig and Jonathan Adler joined Free Press columnist Jed Rubenfeld to discuss the Trump administration’s legal strategy.

Both Lawrence and Jonathan say that even if you agree with Trump’s policies—like ending birthright citizenship and freezing Harvard’s federal funding—he is promoting them with disregard for proper legal procedure. But Jed asked them about the precedent set by the Biden administration, and if it too pursued its agenda—whether on student debt relief, social media censorship, or Title IX changes—without due regard for the law.

