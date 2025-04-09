Wall Street Is Panicking. But Lloyd Blankfein Isn’t Sweating It.

As the stock market gyrated from massive gains to losses yesterday, Lloyd Blankfein remained curious, wide-ranging, and above all, relaxed.

Blankfein survived the cauldron of the Global Financial Crisis and a series of lesser crises in his 36 years at Goldman Sachs, the last 12 of them as CEO.

Today, as all of us all wonder what Trump’s tariffs mean for our nation’s prosperity—and for our bank accounts—Lloyd joined me and Free Press subscribers yesterday to help make sense of this tumultuous moment. Also taking part was Dennis K. Berman, our publisher and president, who spent a decade leading business and finance coverage at The Wall Street Journal.

We had big questions for Lloyd: Has the post-World War II order come to an end? Does this create new opportunities for China? What is the best-faith argument for why the White House is doing what it’s doing? How does someone who has spent his career assessing risk make sense of this new and unsettling landscape?

