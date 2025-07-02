The Supreme Court closed out its 2024-2025 term with a series of much-heralded victories for the right. In CASA, Inc., the Court ruled that district courts could no longer use nationwide injunctions to block major initiatives launched by President Donald Trump. In Skrmetti, the Court upheld a state ban on sex-change procedures for minors. A half-dozen 6-3 decisions showed the Court’s conservative majority dominant and united.

All of this has provoked predictable hair-tearing among progressives. The Court has “unleashed chaos,” says my old friend, Maryland Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin. The Court is “rewarding lawlessness,” MSNBC quoted Justice Sonia Sotomayor as saying. Kate Shaw, a University of Pennsylvania law professor, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that the CASA decision “demonstrates a new degree of imperiousness, seeming to co-sign the Trump administration’s contempt for the lower courts.”