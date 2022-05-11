May 11 • 1HR 12M

The Yale Law Professor Who Is Anti-Roe, But Pro-Choice

 
0:00
-1:12:17
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

Akhil Reed Amar is the Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale university, where he’s been teaching constitutional law since the ripe old age of 26. He is the author of more than a hundred law review articles and several award-winning books. Amar’s work has been cited in more than 40 supreme court cases—more than anyone else in his generation—including in the shocking draft opinion by Justice Alito that was leaked to the press last week.


What may be confusing about that is that Amar is a self-described liberal, pro-choice Democrat. So why is Alito citing his work in an opinion to overturn Roe? Today, Amar explains why he, in fact, agrees with Alito, what overturning Roe might mean for the country, what the leak says about the culture of American law, and what supporters of legal abortion, like himself, should do now.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices