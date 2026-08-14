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Dennis Ashendorf's avatar
Dennis Ashendorf
8h

Hilarious. The real scandal is how straight women players are bullied by the majority(?) non-straight players. Candice Wiggins spoke truthfully(?), but was slimed afterward.

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Bob Davis's avatar
Bob Davis
10h

Has the WNBA always had such hard/dirty fouls on the players? Some are called but many look deliberately overlooked or just plain missed.

IMHO, many people seem shocked by this type of play as it would end up in actual blows or brawls in the NBA so it seems pretty rare. The NBA had its dirty players too but nothing like I've seen in the WNBA.

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