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AOC’s Egg Freeze and Why You’re Not Having a Baby
Rafaela Siewert
55M
Egg freezing, surrogacy, trad wives, declining birth rates—and why we’re not falling in love.
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Over the weekend, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a viral video to Instagram, sitting alone with a table of medication in front of her, talking followers through the first steps of her egg-freezing process. She was upfront about why she was sharing it, saying she hoped “to show more depictions of women having full lives in every context a…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
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