AOC’s Egg Freeze and Why You’re Not Having a Baby

Over the weekend, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a viral video to Instagram, sitting alone with a table of medication in front of her, talking followers through the first steps of her egg-freezing process. She was upfront about why she was sharing it, saying she hoped “to show more depictions of women having full lives in every context a…
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