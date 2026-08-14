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Tanks vs. Drones
Aaron MacLean
59M
Some say the usefulness of armored vehicles is waning on today’s battlefields, where nearly every movement can be targeted. Two U.S. Army commanders say the detractors are missing the point.
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Is the tank obsolete? As drones and precision strikes transform modern battlefields, some have predicted that armored vehicles may soon meet the fate of the cavalry charge. Today on School of War, Colonel Jose A. Reyes and Lieutenant Colonel David “Cam” Smith of the 1st Cavalry Division make the opposite case. Drawing on their experience operating and c…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Military
School of War
Foreign Policy

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