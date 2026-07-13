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SSW's avatar
SSW
9m

Rest easy Senator Graham

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234's avatar
234
34m

This just in......Candace Owens will prove Erika Kirk had Lindsey Graham killed. Details to follow on Tucker Carlson's podcast.

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