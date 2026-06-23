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Olga Moriarty
Olga Moriarty is Head of Community and Events at The Free Press.
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Doro's avatar
Doro
3m

Brain trust idea.

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Hazel Veronica Pinto Cardozo's avatar
Hazel Veronica Pinto Cardozo
3m

I wish you all continued success and courage to persevere This is amazing !

Just strangers talking and getting to know each other as we did when we were Freshmen and women in Colleges far from Home.. Or newly married brides In Eurasia making their home with In laws far from their Birthplace- or in the USA Gen X Y Z young men doing the same

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