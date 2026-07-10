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Michael Shermer
Michael Shermer is the publisher of Skeptic magazine, host of The Michael Shermer Show, and the author of numerous books including Why People Believe Weird Things, The Believing Brain, The Moral Arc, and Conspiracy. His new book is Truth: What It Is, How to Find It, and Why It Still Matters.
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Charlie Kirk
Conspiracy
Political Violence
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