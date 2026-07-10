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Spencer Klavan
Spencer Klavan is host of the Young Heretics podcast and co-host, with his father Andrew Klavan, of the Daily Wire show Klavans on the Culture. His most recent book is Light of the Mind, Light of the World.
Tags:
Technology
Psychology
Tech
Artificial Intelligence
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