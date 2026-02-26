It’s Thursday, February 26. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Suzy Weiss on how Olympic hockey was hijacked. Bethany McLean on how a blog post spooked markets. Rod Dreher on Jesse Jackson’s true legacy. Yuval Levin asks if Trump has run out of ideas. Plus: Why The Brothers Karamazov is the perfect book for Lent.
But first: Epstein’s world, through the eyes of law enforcement.
It’s been a month since the release of the latest—and, according to the Department of Justice, final—tranche of Epstein files. Yet the fallout shows no sign of slowing. In the past day alone, Larry Summers resigned from Harvard over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and Bill Gates apologized to staff at his foundation about the time he spent with Epstein.
Today, The Free Press is publishing a new set of videos that are buried deep in the government’s trove of data. Earlier this month, we published 14 hours of footage seized from Epstein’s electronic devices. Today’s release contains 12 hours of footage gathered during more than a decade of efforts by law enforcement to investigate Epstein. Tanya Lukyanova scoured the files and found footage of police searching Epstein’s mansion, clips from depositions, and even covert footage of an FBI sting operation to retrieve his infamous “little black book.” These videos show Epstein’s life from the viewpoint of people who tried to bring him to justice—down to the jail in which he died. Watch them here:
—The Editors
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
Casey Means, President Trump’s nominee for surgeon general and an ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appeared before the Senate yesterday for her confirmation hearing. Hoping to focus on nutrition and “frankenfoods,” Casey drew fire from both sides of the aisle for her skeptical views on vaccines.
A whistleblower said that an FBI response team was delayed in reaching the site of a mass shooting at Brown University in December because of director Kash Patel’s government jet use, MS NOW reported. Patel had taken one of the FBI’s two available planes to Florida and ordered the other to be held for a team that would not ordinarily respond to that kind of shooting.
SpaceX’s decision earlier this month to shut down Starlink satellite internet service for the Russian military caused a communications and operational breakdown for Russian forces occupying Ukraine, Politico reported. Ukraine recaptured over 70 square miles in the days after the shutdown.
The federal government may not search a Washington Post reporter’s devices seized as part of a national security leak investigation, a federal judge ruled. Giving prosecutors access “is the equivalent of leaving the government’s fox in charge of the Washington Post’s henhouse,” the judge wrote.
The prediction market platform Kalshi fined and reported an employee of top YouTube creator MrBeast to federal regulators for insider trading. Artem Kaptur, an editor for MrBeast, traded around $4,000 on markets related to the content creator and had “near-perfect” success, according to Kalshi.
The Trump administration declined to share intelligence with Congress related to a whistleblower complaint against Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, citing executive privilege, The Wall Street Journal reported. The information involves a conversation between two foreign nationals about Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.
A researcher found that the most common AI models decided to deploy nuclear weapons 95 percent of the time in war game scenarios. Kenneth Payne, a professor of strategy at King’s College London, pitted Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini against each other, and said they showed “little sense of horror” at the prospect of nuclear war.
Dunkin’ 48-ounce coffee buckets sold out after being tested at select locations in New England. The buckets came with a handle and giant straw, sold for $8.89 and up, and could be filled with iced coffees, lattes, and refreshers.
Casey Means is not a doctor....she thinks terminal illnesses are "spiritual crises" and is against all vaccines....
Perfect candidate.
My big question is the coffee bucket- the instapic shows an iced latte and the bucket is plastic. Was the hot coffee in something that doesn't burn you as you embrace it in order to drink it? I would think if it came with handles it would need one on each side to balance it properly, you know like one of those toddler cups.