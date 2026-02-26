The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
‘The Brothers Karamazov’ Helped Inspire the Catholic App Hallow
Shilo Brooks
53M
And why Dostoevsky’s classic is the perfect book for Lent.
Alex Jones was using apps like Headspace and Calm to quiet his mind, but he had fallen away from his Catholic faith. Then he read The Brothers Karamazov, and everything changed.

Alex, who went on to recommit himself to Christ and start Hallow, the Catholic prayer app with millions of users worldwide, believes Dostoevsky’s classic is the perfect book to r…

Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
