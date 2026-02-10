The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
WATCH: The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes, Part 1
The Free Press
8HR 38M
The DOJ dumped 14 hours of video into the Epstein files. For the first time, The Free Press put them all in one place.

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released more than three million pages of material related to Jeffrey Epstein. But very few of the more than 2,000 video files included in the release have been seen by the public, because they are stored in a way that makes them very hard to find or browse.

The Free Press wanted to make this archive more ea…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Tags:
Jeffrey Epstein

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice