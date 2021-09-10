Sep 10, 2021 • 1HR 15M

Portland State Sacrificed Ideas for Ideology. So Peter Boghossian Quit.

 
0:00
-1:15:20
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

Peter Boghossian is the first one to tell you: he's no victim of cancel culture. The philosophy professor has long had a taste for stoking debate, questioning orthodoxies, and exposing the brokenness of an academic system that values identity-based grievances over scholarship. He did that, in part, by writing phony papers like "The Conceptual Penis as a Social Construct" and getting them published by respected, peer-reviewed journals. 

That project and others painted a target on Peter’s back on Portland State's campus, where he was subjected to endless investigations and harassment. 

This week, Peter resigned in a letter writing to the school's provost: “The university transformed a bastion of free inquiry into a social justice factory whose only inputs were race, gender and victimhood and whose only output was grievance and division.”

In this episode, a frank conversation about the culture of higher education, and how to fight back against radicalism without becoming radicalized yourself.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices