It’s Thursday, May 22. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: the cruel response to Biden’s diagnosis. Our San Francisco debate on artificial intelligence. And a hard truth Trump exposed.

But first: The aggressors of an antisemitic incident who weren’t random protestors—but Harvard faculty.

Everyone has an image that comes to mind when they think about the worst thing that has happened during the outbreak of antisemitism on campuses across America since October 7.

For some people, it is the keffiyeh-wearing protesters at University of California, Los Angeles who blocked a Jewish student wearing a Star of David necklace from going to class. For others, it is the Cornell student who threatened in an online discussion forum to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.”

But you might have forgotten about an incident at Harvard on October 18, 2023. An Israeli business school student was surrounded, taunted, and screamed at while trying to record video of protesters at a “die-in.”

Images of the confrontation went viral. Harvard police launched an investigation. Harvard’s president said a decision about disciplining two of the aggressors would be made after police and prosecutors finished their work.

Almost nothing has happened since then. Investigative reporter Johanna Berkman set out to explain why.

What she found raises doubts about how Harvard is committed to addressing antisemitism on its campus. The stakes are even higher now that Harvard is in a legal battle with the Trump administration. Before it was sued by Harvard, the government demanded that Harvard expel “the students involved in the October 18 assault.”

Wait until you find out what two of those students are doing next week. Read our investigation below.

— Rick Brooks

WATCH: A Free Press Debate on Artificial Intelligence in San Francisco Isaac Grafstein “Will the truth survive artificial intelligence?” That was the question under discussion at the most recent Free Press debate, in San Francisco. We dove into the deep end with four brilliant minds—each with vastly different outlooks—to discuss what the future of AI looks like. And it opened with the thoughts of legendary comedian Colin Quinn. Watch here. Read full story

The Leftists Celebrating Joe Biden’s Cancer Olivia Reingold Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis drew sympathy from across the political spectrum, with everyone from Bernie Sanders to Donald Trump wishing the former president well. But in dark corners of the online left, it was a very different story. Read full story

America the Unreliable Yuval Levin Trump’s first few months back in power have given everyone a collective case of whiplash. First he raises tariffs, then he drops them. He fires federal workers, then they return to work. But the lasting legacy of these changes is not uncertainty, but a profound revelation about the U.S. government. Read full story