It’s Thursday, May 22. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: the cruel response to Biden’s diagnosis. Our San Francisco debate on artificial intelligence. And a hard truth Trump exposed.
But first: The aggressors of an antisemitic incident who weren’t random protestors—but Harvard faculty.
Everyone has an image that comes to mind when they think about the worst thing that has happened during the outbreak of antisemitism on campuses across America since October 7.
For some people, it is the keffiyeh-wearing protesters at University of California, Los Angeles who blocked a Jewish student wearing a Star of David necklace from going to class. For others, it is the Cornell student who threatened in an online discussion forum to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.”
But you might have forgotten about an incident at Harvard on October 18, 2023. An Israeli business school student was surrounded, taunted, and screamed at while trying to record video of protesters at a “die-in.”
Images of the confrontation went viral. Harvard police launched an investigation. Harvard’s president said a decision about disciplining two of the aggressors would be made after police and prosecutors finished their work.
Almost nothing has happened since then. Investigative reporter Johanna Berkman set out to explain why.
What she found raises doubts about how Harvard is committed to addressing antisemitism on its campus. The stakes are even higher now that Harvard is in a legal battle with the Trump administration. Before it was sued by Harvard, the government demanded that Harvard expel “the students involved in the October 18 assault.”
Wait until you find out what two of those students are doing next week. Read our investigation below.
— Rick Brooks
Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed Wednesday night outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C, according to The New York Times. Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, called the attack “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism” in a post on X. Both Attorney General Pam Bondi and Jeanine Pirro, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, reportedly went to the scene shortly after the attack.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a $6.5 billion deal to acquire io, a start-up founded last year by former Apple design chief Jony Ive. The goal: to build a “new family of products” for the age of artificial general intelligence. The deal is the Silicon Valley equivalent of forming a supergroup, bringing together the architect of the iPhone and the face of the AI boom.
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into former New York governor Andrew Cuomo—now a leading New York City mayoral candidate—after a referral from congressional Republicans who accuse him of lying while testifying about his handling of the Covid pandemic. The inquiry follows the DOJ’s decision to drop a separate corruption case against current mayor Eric Adams. Cuomo still retains a double-digit lead in the mayoral race. Listen to Bari’s interview with the former governor on the latest episode of Honestly.
U.S. intelligence suggests Israel is actively preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Such a move would represent a major split with Trump, who is in negotiations with Tehran over a new nuclear agreement.
Kevin Spacey was honored with a lifetime achievement award at a gala in Cannes, drawing both applause and raised eyebrows. The event, held alongside the Cannes Film Festival but not officially affiliated, celebrated Spacey’s cinematic legacy. “It’s very nice to be back,” said the Oscar-winning actor, who was cleared in 2023 of multiple accusations of sexual assault by four men. Last month, however, fresh allegations emerged alleging sexual abuse by the actor.
The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would allow tipped workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tips from their taxable income. Championed by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Sen. Jackie Rosen, the bill also offers payroll tax credits to businesses in the beauty and spa industries and includes income limits and reporting requirements. Both Trump and Harris promised a tax exemption for tips on the campaign trail last year.
A lone air traffic controller at Newark Airport was left unable to see or contact planes in the sky for 90 seconds during a communications blackout on May 9. She is now on “stress-related trauma leave.”
In a tense Oval Office meeting, President Trump urged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect white Afrikaner farmers from what he suggested is a genocide. Ramaphosa pushed back, calling the violence the product of a national crime problem, rather than a racially targeted campaign. The meeting came after the Trump administration granted refugee status to about 50 Afrikaners earlier this month.
