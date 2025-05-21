It’s Wednesday, May 21. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: DOGE and the NIH go to war; Elon says he’s halting his political spending; the top-secret scandal at Area 52; and much more.

But first: Was Salman Rushdie’s attacker acting alone?

Last week, Hadi Matar was sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting and attempting to murder Salman Rushdie. Three years after Matar stabbed the famed novelist 15 times onstage at a literary festival in upstate New York, justice had been served.

With Matar behind bars, you might think the story ends there. But major questions about the case—and Rushdie’s assailant—remain unanswered.

What drove Matar—a kid from New Jersey with Lebanese parents—to almost carry out the death sentence issued before he was even born, in a 1989 fatwa by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini? Was he a lone wolf extremist or part of a bigger operation? What was the significance of the fake driver’s license found on Matar, bearing the name of a dead Hezbollah commander? And what happened during the trip to southern Lebanon several years prior to the attack that his mother says changed him forever?

These are some of the questions that will be tackled in Matar’s upcoming federal trial on terrorism charges. They’re also questions we’ve been searching for answers to in our reporting on the case.

In partnership with the Center for Peace Communications, we sent a reporter to Yaroun, a Hezbollah stronghold on the border with Israel, where Matar’s father lives, and where Hadi is believed to have spent a pivotal summer in 2018. The story that came together—through interviews with local sheikhs, villagers, and Hadi’s own father—is nothing short of explosive.

It also quickly became apparent that Hezbollah didn’t want this story told.

A few days into the trip, we got a chilling note from the field: Several members of the terror group confronted our reporter in Yaroun, confiscated his camera, wiped the memory card, and destroyed hours of footage—including interviews with locals willing to speak on the record.

Despite the lost footage, we still managed to piece the story together. To our knowledge, this is the first time a news organization has traced Hadi Matar’s path from New Jersey to southern Lebanon. Our reporting revealed key new details about what drove him to jump onstage in Chautauqua, New York, armed with a knife. Watch and read our investigation below.

