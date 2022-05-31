May 31 • 59M

Marianne Williamson on America’s ‘Dark Psychic Force’

 
Bari Weiss
When Marianne Williamson stood on the presidential debate stage in 2020 and spoke about the “dark psychic force” unleashed in America, she became an instant meme. But these days—with our epidemic of loneliness and addiction, rising crime and violence like the kind we just witnessed in Uvalde, Texas—can anyone deny the existence of this darkness?


Long before others were willing to name the anti-human, anti-social sickness in our culture, Williamson was warning of it. She is one of the most beloved self-help authors in the world, having sold more than three million copies of her more than a dozen books.


If you are heartsick about the state of the country and find yourself asking how it can be made right, this episode is for you.

