Why MAGA Is Furious with Amy Coney Barrett
The fight over the justice is really a fight for the future of legal conservatism.
Upgrade to Listen
28
The eruption came two weeks ago, when she joined Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson in refusing to issue an emergency ruling—one way or the other—on a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to pay two billion dollars in USAID grants.
For this sin, Trump’s online base went scorched earth on Amy Coney Barrett. Mike Cernovich told his 1.4 million X followers that she was “evil.” On Steve Bannon’s War Room, the justice was politely described as a “rattled law professor with her head up her ass.” And on and on.
Why such rage?
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events