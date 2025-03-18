The eruption came two weeks ago, when she joined Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson in refusing to issue an emergency ruling—one way or the other—on a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to pay two billion dollars in USAID grants.

For this sin, Trump’s online base went scorched earth on Amy Coney Barrett. Mike Cernovich told his 1.4 million X followers that she was “evil.” On Steve Bannon’s War Room, the justice was politely described as a “rattled law professor with her head up her ass.” And on and on.

Why such rage?