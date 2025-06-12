Welcome back to This Week in Canada, your one-stop shop for what’s making headlines, moving policy, and sparking debate across the country. This week, a Canadian company is helping the U.S. lead the deep-sea mineral race while the government dithers, a parent gets punished for objecting to a land acknowledgment, defense spending rises, and much more.

Let’s get to it.

While Ottawa Virtue-Signals, a Canadian Company Leads U.S. Deep-Sea Mining Push

What if I told you that roughly 3.7 miles deep in the ocean are rocks the size of potatoes containing the elements needed for iPhones, electric vehicle batteries, and wiring for electrical grids?

Most of us know nothing about deep-sea mining because it has been heavily regulated in international waters by the United Nations since 1982. But now Donald Trump, with an executive order on April 24, is trying to rip these regulations wide open, pushing the U.S. to fast-track commercial deep-sea mining and seize a new frontier of critical minerals before China does.