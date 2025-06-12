TEL AVIV — Is an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities imminent? It sure feels like it.

Consider the developments over the past 24 hours: On Thursday, for the first time in 20 years, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) condemned Iran for not complying with its nuclear nonproliferation promises. Nonessential staff at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and family members on military bases in the Gulf have been evacuated by the U.S., and American diplomats in Israel have been ordered not to venture out of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva.

When a reporter asked President Trump on June 12 about a possible Israeli strike, he replied: “I don’t want to say imminent, but it’s something that could very well happen.”