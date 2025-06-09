Over the weekend, parts of Los Angeles County turned into a postapocalyptic wasteland.

Mobs tried to block law enforcement while waving Mexican flags. Masked men threw rocks, stones, and electric scooters at police officers. They set cars ablaze. They shot lethal fireworks at ICE agents.

Local authorities were ineffective. “We are overwhelmed as far as the number of people engaging in this type of activity and the types of things that they’re doing,” LAPD chief Jim McDonnell said at a Sunday night briefing.

President Trump provided support. He ordered 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles County. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom reacted in fury. “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved,” Newsom posted on X. He plans to sue.

One lesson is clear: Illegal immigration is the focal point of our age. And it has the potential to break the nation apart.