But first: The war with Iran shows no sign of slowing.

“The hardest hits are yet to come from the U.S. military,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said the war could last four or five weeks, adding that it “could go far longer.”

Meanwhile, Iran continued its counterattack against a range of Arab targets in the Gulf as well as Israel. The strikes in cities like Doha, Dubai, Tel Aviv, and Manama were mostly intercepted. The U.S. embassy in Riyadh was struck by drones, Saudi officials said, while Qatar said it shot down two Iranian jets. In Lebanon, Israel relaunched strikes against Hezbollah.

Our coverage of this war continues today with stories on the situation in Israel and the American veteran helping Americans stranded in the Middle East. But first, Eli Lake on the schism in the Trump administration, and the silence that speaks volumes from the vice president.

J.D. Vance is not generally one to bite his tongue, but he said nothing publicly about the strikes for two and a half days. He broke that silence Monday, with an interview on Fox News. Eli reports on the gap between what the vice president has said publicly and what he has been up to behind the scenes—and what that says about a schism on the right that could break the MAGA coalition in two.

On Monday, the State Department urged Americans to leave the Middle East as soon as possible. That same day, Madeleine Rowley spoke to someone whose job is to help people do so. Bryan Stern is the combat veteran who runs Grey Bull Rescue. Stern’s outfit spirited Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado out of the country. Now Grey Bull is bringing back Americans stranded in the Middle East. Of Grey Bull’s 804 rescue missions, Stern himself has led 794.

For Israelis, the Iranian missiles and incessant sirens of the last few days are all too familiar. Seth J. Frantzman reports on the national mood in the country, where residents are back in bomb shelters. Read his dispatch on life under rockets.

The Ancient Male Art of Monitoring the Situation Nicholas Clairmont Amid the conflict and turmoil of the last few years, a meme has emerged about the male instinct to “monitor the situation.” Think: scrolling X, tracking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and tapping open-source satellites. It’s radically new—an NFL RedZone of combat information—but gets at something ancient, writes Nicholas Clairmont, who has been monitoring the situation obsessively since Saturday morning. He sticks up for doing so in our pages today. Read full story

The Case for AI Optimism

For all the ink spilled over AI spiking unemployment, crashing the stock market, and causing mass psychosis, there is a much likelier, less-written-about scenario, argues Arthur Brooks: an AI-driven happiness explosion. At some point, maybe soon, we will solve all of the problems AI can solve, come to relish the struggle with the uniquely human ones it can’t, and feel gratified at having had the wisdom to know the difference. For an antidote to the AI doom, read his latest column:

It might take a while for AI to increase human well-being. But in the meantime, Charles Fain Lehman has more reassuring news. If you’re one of 90 million Americans who work a white-collar job, then you’ve been told repeatedly that you’re probably going to get screwed. But that doesn’t match our experience with technology. “While some people will lose their jobs, the vast majority will end up richer and more productive,” Charles writes. Read the historical case for taking an AI chill pill.

French President Emanuel Macron unveiled a new nuclear submarine as he spoke about how France's nuclear deterrent can help strengthen security in Europe(Photo by Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

France is planning to increase its nuclear stockpile and, for the first time ever, dispatch nuclear-armed aircraft to its allies, president Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday. “To be free, one needs to be feared,” Macron said of the initiative aimed at bolstering Europe’s military independence.

In an unsigned 6–3 decision, the Supreme Court blocked a California policy that largely barred school employees from telling parents if their children were changing their names, taking on new pronouns, or otherwise transitioning genders. The court ruled that parents objecting to the policy were likely to succeed in their argument that the state’s policy violated their right to raise their children in accord with their religious beliefs.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders unveiled a proposed $4.4 trillion tax on billionaires yesterday that could soon become a political litmus test for Democrats in the 2028 presidential primary. Revenue from the tax would flow toward a slew of social programs, including $3,000 cash payments for people earning less than $150,000 per year, a minimum $60,000 salary for public school teachers, and an expansion of Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing care.

Oil prices jumped amid mounting concerns that the Iran war will gum up the global flow of crude and cause inflation to spike. Prices are already up at gas pumps across America, according to GasBuddy, a price-tracking app, which reported the national average had risen to $2.96 per gallon.