The Free Press
Think for Yourself in the FP Forum
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
72
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Thomas Maj's avatar
Thomas Maj
3m

Kudos to TFP for today’s essays on the rising tide of socialist victories and what the response should be 250 years 3 days into our republic should be.

Reply
Share
paul goldberg's avatar
paul goldberg
9m

As long as Iran never gets a nuclear weapon and the US gives Israel the military weapons Israel will take care of it.

Trump is running out of time and is delusional if he thinks you can discuss treaty with psychotic crazy people.

He will have to bomb their industrial sites and enforce blockade.

Otherwise he will go down as a loser.

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice