It’s Tuesday, July 7. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tyler Cowen explains why socialism hurts the young. Josh Kaplan on how Trump’s FIFA interference makes the U.S. a true soccer nation. Audrey Fahlberg talks to the woman likely to become Washington, D.C.’s first socialist mayor. And much more.
But first: Is this just the beginning of the socialist surge?
If you look at the areas where democratic socialist candidates have surged to victory in recent weeks, you’ll find they all share one thing in common: The districts are deep, deep blue. Which raises a question: Shocking as these results are, is this all just a flash in the pan, limited to the most progressive enclaves of the United States?
No way, says Evan Barker, a former Democratic Party fundraiser who spent years training the progressive activists now leading the DSA wave. She knows exactly where this moment came from: a Democratic establishment that in 2018 decided to blacklist operatives working for progressive candidates, pushing them to build the ruthless campaign infrastructure proving so effective today. Read Evan’s piece to understand why “this far-left earthquake is only the beginning”—and what she believes Democrats must do to stop it.
Much of the power fueling this movement comes from young people, who are significantly more favorable toward socialism than older generations. But if you ask Tyler Cowen, those voters are embracing policies that will ultimately hurt them—in particular, by stifling the medical innovation they’ll depend on most. Read his analysis of why a movement promising young people the world may ultimately give them anything but.
But if this movement really is here to stay, who are these people anyway? What do they truly believe? Stu Smith, an investigative journalist at City Journal who has covered the DSA extensively, argues the organization has lurched so far leftward that a majority of its governing board now “openly identifies with Communist ideology.” Today, he explains what that means—and why he thinks “the DSA’s official name isn’t a reliable guide to the ideological makeup of its current leadership.”
—River Page
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The United States, after losing to Belgium 4–1 Monday evening, fail to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.
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The entire island of Cuba lost power on Monday, the latest outage to expose an aging and rapidly deteriorating electrical grid. The state-run Electric Union announced the blackout in a post on X, claiming investigators are working to determine its cause.
The Chinese navy launched a long-range test missile in the South Pacific yesterday, its first in two years, drawing criticism from neighboring countries. “Australia has been clear with China that we regard this as destabilizing to the region,” Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in Fiji in response.
A weeklong hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man who allegedly killed Charlie Kirk, began yesterday. Kirk’s parents and wife Erika attended the first day of the hearing, marking the first time his family appeared in the same room as the accused killer.
Kudos to TFP for today’s essays on the rising tide of socialist victories and what the response should be 250 years 3 days into our republic should be.
As long as Iran never gets a nuclear weapon and the US gives Israel the military weapons Israel will take care of it.
Trump is running out of time and is delusional if he thinks you can discuss treaty with psychotic crazy people.
He will have to bomb their industrial sites and enforce blockade.
Otherwise he will go down as a loser.