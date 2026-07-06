Amid the wave of primary victories by candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, President Donald Trump now has to worry about a socialist in his own backyard. That would be Janeese Lewis George, the Democratic nominee for mayor of America’s capital.

“Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying ‘things,’ ” the president wrote on Truth Social. Lewis George won the Democratic primary in the deep-blue city last month, putting her on a glidepath to become the capital’s first socialist mayor.

The notion of disorder in the District of Columbia concerns the White House because beautifying the city has been a signature project of Trump’s second term, notwithstanding the mishaps surrounding the restoration of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Other White House efforts have led to cleaner parks and fountains and the clearing of homeless encampments, sometimes backed by National Guardsmen patrolling the streets. The White House has done some of it in uneasy coordination with retiring three-term D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, a more conventional Democrat scorned by progressives for her standoffs with the city’s left-wing council and who enjoys a grudgingly civil relationship with Trump amid his federal takeover.