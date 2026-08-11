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Scott A Miller's avatar
Scott A Miller
3d

Fauci should be in jail for life. He created the virus in the Wuhan lab, orchestrated the response and then wallowed in the media love fest that ensued. He’s a villain not a hero.

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Peter R Kohli's avatar
Peter R Kohli
3d

This is kind of disappointing. Usually by this time of day, the comment section goes on for pages and today, not so much. Yes, Bob, it must be all old news!

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