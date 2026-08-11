It’s Tuesday, August 11. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Vinay Prasad on the bombshell Fauci text messages. John McWhorter on the Jason Arday scandal and the dehumanization of black academics. Boris Johnson talks Ukraine, Europe, and the Atlantic alliance with Aaron MacLean.
But first: Will China take over the drug industry?
Lithium ion batteries. Solar cells. Steel. Shipbuilding. Drones. These are just a few of the industries that China came to dominate as it rose to become an economic superpower. Now comes perhaps the scariest prospect of all: the potential that China will soon dominate biotech and pharmaceuticals as well. The latest developments are alarming—and have barely been noticed outside of the industry until Bethany McLean started looking into it for us.
Why does this matter? It’s not just a question of manufacturing jobs and outsourcing. Biotech companies discover new drugs, which Big Pharma then tries to turn into medicines that the Food and Drug Administration will approve. Morgan Stanley predicts that by 2040, a third of all FDA-approved drugs could originate from China. Think about the power that will give Chinese companies over what drugs to pursue and what diseases to study. And think as well about the leverage the Chinese government could one day have over the U.S. if they had that much control over the drugs Americans need.
There are, for sure, defenders of this state of affairs, who argue, as The Economist put it recently, “Diseases cross borders. So should their cures.” But as one of Bethany’s sources told her, the question isn’t if China will weaponize biotech, it’s when.
—Joe Nocera
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Fauci should be in jail for life. He created the virus in the Wuhan lab, orchestrated the response and then wallowed in the media love fest that ensued. He’s a villain not a hero.
This is kind of disappointing. Usually by this time of day, the comment section goes on for pages and today, not so much. Yes, Bob, it must be all old news!