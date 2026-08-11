Boris Johnson on Why Europe and America Still Need Each Other

As war in Ukraine grinds toward its fifth year and tensions strain the transatlantic alliance, former British prime minister Boris Johnson says he remains convinced that the West has the power to prevail: “Putin has got to lose.” Today, Johnson joins School of War to discuss how the West can bring the Russian president to the negotiating table, why Euro…
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