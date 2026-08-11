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Boris Johnson on Why Europe and America Still Need Each Other
Aaron MacLean
58M
The former British prime minister on what J.D. Vance gets right about Europe, why Putin must lose in Ukraine, and the myth of American decline.
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As war in Ukraine grinds toward its fifth year and tensions strain the transatlantic alliance, former British prime minister Boris Johnson says he remains convinced that the West has the power to prevail: “Putin has got to lose.” Today, Johnson joins School of War to discuss how the West can bring the Russian president to the negotiating table, why Euro…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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