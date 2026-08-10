Rep. Ro Khanna on Progressive Capitalism, Gaza, and 2028

Every Democrat weighing a run for president in 2028 is going to claim they understand the working class. Ro Khanna’s pitch is that he actually grew up watching it disappear. He represents Silicon Valley in Congress, but the place he talks about most is his home state of Pennsylvania. That’s where the steel mills and auto plants shut down one by one whil…
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