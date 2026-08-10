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Rep. Ro Khanna on Progressive Capitalism, Gaza, and 2028
Coleman Hughes
52M
The potential 2028 presidential candidate joins Coleman Hughes to argue that the Democratic Party’s future is pro-tech, economically nationalist, and far less interventionist.
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Every Democrat weighing a run for president in 2028 is going to claim they understand the working class. Ro Khanna’s pitch is that he actually grew up watching it disappear. He represents Silicon Valley in Congress, but the place he talks about most is his home state of Pennsylvania. That’s where the steel mills and auto plants shut down one by one whil…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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