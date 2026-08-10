A specter is haunting the midterms—the specter of Woke 1.0. And it hasn’t scared Democratic primary voters one damn bit!

Over the past several weeks, Wisconsin Democrats learned that their leading candidate for governor, State Assembly member Francesca Hong, had, in the early 2020s, taken a number of radical ultraleftist positions, most of which she has recently walked back. These included:

A 2020 tweet calling for Thanksgiving to be canceled.

A 2021 tweet that said “Police exist to uphold white supremacy. Defund then abolish. Reform can’t be an option.”

And a video in which Hong said “My proximity to whiteness continues,” in reference to her white husband and Wasian son—just to name a few.

It’s all very weird. But Democratic voters don’t seem to care. Hong is still currently set to dominate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

A lot of young Democratic politicians are invested in a peak-woke amnesty, including New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently started the process of freezing her eggs in preparation for what many have speculated will be a run for president in 2028. On Sunday, after she was asked about Francesca Hong’s previous statements about defunding the police, AOC told ABC News that: