The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
1m

“Inflation hit an annual rate of 2.3 percent in April. The figure was lower than expected and comes as a boon for a U.S. economy braced for the impact of increased tariffs.” Love this little tidbit of good news that the editors needed to temper with a “but”. Inflation lower than expected! That is a story in itself. “impact of tariffs” is a like saying but it won’t last. So what of all the news of trade deals that are coming to fruition? What of the plan to maintain a 10% tariff level to help fund our government? What about telling how b/f WWII tariffs were widely used to fund our government and keep income taxes low.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeannie Litz's avatar
Jeannie Litz
11m

EASILY, QUICKILY + NO HESITATION FROM TRUMP...counting on his gluttony

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice