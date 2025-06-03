I may be biased, but I think our columnist Matthew Continetti is the sharpest chronicler of American conservatism working today. So, we asked him to write about the long-anticipated new biography of William F. Buckley Jr.—the person who arguably did more than anyone else to build and steer the conservative movement.

Read his essential review below—and join me and Matt for a livestream discussion of the past, present, and future of the American right, from Buckley to Trump and beyond, tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to mark it in your calendars.

—Oliver Wiseman

William F. Buckley Jr., born 100 years ago this November, was the most influential American journalist of the 20th century.

From the publication of Buckley’s first book in 1951 when he was 25, to his death in 2008, the author, debater, speaker, editor, columnist, and television personality inspired, chronicled, built, and guided the conservative movement that revolutionized American politics.

From his energy and devotion to human freedom came lasting institutions. In 1953 Buckley helped found the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, which educates college students in conservative thought. In 1955 he launched National Review, the house magazine of the conservative movement. In 1960 he presided over the founding of Young Americans for Freedom, an activist group devoted to bringing conservatives to college campuses. Two years later, Buckley launched a syndicated column and helped create the Conservative Party of New York State. In 1964 he helped organize the conservative capture of the GOP, with the nomination of Barry Goldwater. In 1965 he ran as the Conservative Party candidate for mayor of New York City. In 1966 he debuted as host of Firing Line on PBS. He signed off 33 years later.

His output was gargantuan. Thousands of columns and articles. Some 60 books. More than 1,500 episodes of Firing Line. An average of 70 speeches a year across 40 years. When he died aged 82, Buckley was at his desk. Another deadline loomed.

Buckley’s life is a case study in natural talent as well as the value of hard work, dedication, style, and charm. A paradox makes him endlessly fascinating: Buckley’s principles and personality never seemed to change, but his movement shape-shifted often. It still does.