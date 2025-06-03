Every week in his columns for The Free Press, Matthew Continetti tries to make sense of the characters, factions, and dynamics on the American right. We launched Matt’s column shortly after Trump’s return to the White House, and let’s just say he hasn’t exactly been light on material.

With a MAGA revolution underway in Washington, D.C., Matt has become a must-read. Over the past few months he has broken down everything from the foreign policy tribes battling for supremacy in the administration to the thinking behind the president’s tariff strategy to the life lessons of The Donald.

In his latest essay, Matt dives into the history of the conservative movement—and the new, long-anticipated biography of the man who launched and shaped it more than anyone else: William F. Buckley.

I’m going to be talking to Matt about all of this—Buckley, Trump, and everything in between—in a livestream conversation at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow. Join us here, and bring your questions.

This conversation is for paying subscribers only, so if you’re not yet a subscriber to The Free Press, click below to become one.

For the cost of a latte, sign up to make sure you never miss out.