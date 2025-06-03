On Sunday the world awoke to news of another alleged massacre in Gaza.

“Gaza ministry says Israel kills more than 30 aid seekers, Israel denies,” blared the headline from Reuters. The Washington Post chimed in with “More than 30 killed by gunfire near U.S. aid site in Gaza.” The headline in The Guardian read: “Palestinians gunned down while trying to reach food aid site in Gaza, hospital says.”

And on and on it went.

On social media, influencers dubbed the event the “Witkoff Massacre,” named for President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff. Even UN Secretary-General António Guterres got in on the action, announcing Monday that he was “appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday.” He is demanding Israel cooperate with an independent investigation into the incident.

The issue? It’s not even clear if the massacre happened, let alone if Israel was involved.