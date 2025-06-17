The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
1
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Sam Horton's avatar
Sam Horton
7m

We shipped the huge bombs to Israel. They’ll find a way to drop them.

Thank Israel for saving western civilization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice